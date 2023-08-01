UTTAR PRADESH 33 ARRESTED FOR RAISING PRO PAK SLOGANS

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): Nearly 33 people were arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

Based on a viral video of the incident, police identified the accused and arrested them on Tuesday. In the 30-second video that went viral on Monday, the accused are seen not only raising pro-Pakistan slogans but also encouraging others in the area to do the same. The incident occurred in the Godhna Bazaar of Mirganj area in Jaunpur on Saturday night.

According to police, a 'tazia' procession was taken out in the area when suddenly some youths started raising pro-Pakistan slogans mid way. Someone made a video of the entire incident and posted it on social media. In the viral video, around 20 youths are seen gathering at a place raising slogans in support of Pakistan. Also, they are seen instigating others to join them in raising similar slogans, police said. Taking cognizance of the video, police registered a case in this connection.

SP Rural Dr Shailendra Kumar said that a case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of the viral video. A total of 33 people have been arrested in this connection, Kumar said. The matter is being investigated with utmost seriousness, he added.

A similar incident had occurred in Jaunpur last year. On August 10, 2022, a 'tazia' procession was taken out in the area and some youths raised slogans in support of Pakistan. A video on the incident went viral following which, police arrested four persons.