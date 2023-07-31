JHARKHAND FIR REGISTERED AFTER DISRESPECT TO TRICOLOR DURING MUHARRAM PROCESSION IN RANCHI

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have registered a case in connection with alleged disrespect to the tricolor on the occasion of Ashura procession of Muharram in capital Ranchi on Saturday, July 29, officials said. It is learnt that the FIR has been lodged under sections 147, 153S 153B, 120B of the IPC besides section 02 of the Prevention of National Honor Act.

An official said that the case was registered after a video showing alleged disrespect to the national flag went viral on social media. In the purported video of the Ashura procession, taken out in Ranchi, the mourners can be seen waving a cloth resembling the tricolor with an Islamic letters written on it. The video is said to be of the Ashura procession taken out near Hanuman Mandir located at the main market in Ranchi on the evening of 29 July, which marked the 10th of Muharram or the 'Youm e Ashura'.

Also read: India reacts to pulling down of tricolor; removes security barricades outside British High Commission office in Delhi

The day is commemorated by Muslims as the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Prophet of Islam. An official said that taking cognizance of the matter, an FIR has been lodged against the mourners whose identity is being ascertained with the help of the video footage of the procession.

Pertinently, on June 10 last year, violence broke out in the city after the Friday prayers in which two youths died in the police firing. Many accused in that case are still behind bars. Many policemen including the then SSP of Ranchi were injured during the violence.