Bareilly Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Range Inspector General IG has announced a reward of Rs 50000 on Saddam the soninlaw of gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed s brother Ashraf A case has been registered against Saddam Ashraf and his henchmen at Bithri Chainpur police station in connection with the illegal meetings in jail and delivery of goods The court issued nonbailable warrants against SaddamAccording to sources Saddam has been absconding Bareilly Range IG Dr Rakesh Kumar said that Saddam and his henchmen used to meet Atiq s brother Ashraf who was lodged in the Bareilly district jail for the past twoandahalf years Kumar said that during the meetings plans chalked out to kill police officers and witnesses According to police sources Ashraf used to meet Saddam his accomplice Lala Gaddi and other henchmen in jail with the help of jail officials and inmate guardsAlso read Crude bomb hurled near the residence of Atiq s lawyer PoliceThe IG of Bareilly Range announced a reward of Rs 50000 on Saddam on Monday Earlier the Bareilly s Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chowdhary had announced a reward of ₹ 25000 on Saddam A nonbailable warrant has also been issued against Saddam by the court The police team is constantly trying to nab himMeanwhile the Uttar Pradesh police intensified the search after receiving information about Atiq Ahmed s wife Shahista Parveen s location sources said Police received information that Shaista is hiding in Bharetha village of Mariadih in Prayagraj Shahista Parveen has been carrying a reward of Rs 50000 on her head