New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Following the death of a patient by suicide at the drug de-addiction centre in UP's Ghaziabad on Sunday, 52 other inmates fled from the rehabilitation centre on Monday. Police arrested the owner of the de-addiction centre after registering an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC.

Altogether 67 patients have been undergoing treatment at the centre. Of the 67 patients, 52 escaped from the centre after breaking open a window. Police said that the owner of the de-addiction centre, Om Prakash, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The absconding inmates have reached their homes. Police have been coordinating with the kin of inmates for their well-being. All of them had gone to their homes till late in the evening, police said.

ACP Rajneesh Upadhyaya, Loni Border in UP's Ghaziabad, said, "Jeevandaan Drug De-addiction Centre has been operating in Ghaziabad's Loni Border locality. On June 2, a person, who was undergoing treatment at the centre, died by suicide. A case was registered at Loni police station under the relevant sections of the IPC, including the Mental Health Establishment Act. On Monday, the owner of the de-addiction centre was arrested."

The ACP further said, "After the death of a patient by suicide, the centre's caretakers fled the centre. Altogether 67 inmates were undergoing treatment at the centre. Of the 67 inmates, several of them escaped from the centre. On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot.

After establishing contact with them over the phone, the remaining inmates were handed to their relatives. The whereabouts of those who fled the centre were also traced. Nearly 15 inmates were present at the centre. We also learned that the remaining 52 inmates had reached their homes safely."