Uttar Pradesh: Three vegetable sellers died and three others were injured when a car overturned at 9 pm on Saturday near the Bardah Bazaar intersection in Azamgarh. The accused driver fled from the spot. The deceased have been identified as Manish, Dharmendra Saroj and Dharmendra Gautam. The injured were sent to Jaunpur for treatment but one of them is in critical condition. The families of the dead are furious at the callousness of the accused driver.

Like any other busy evening, people were buying vegetables from Jitendra Saroj's shop on the footpath at the main square of Bardah Bazaar. Meanwhile, a car coming at high speed from Jaunpur's side hit a scooter and a bike parked on the side of the road. The four-wheeler then lost control, hit the divider, overturned and ran into the buyers at the vegetable shop. As a result, Saroj, Manish and Gautam, who were selling vegetables at their younger brother’s shop on the footpath died.

The injured have been identified as Arvind, Priyanshu, and Diwakar. After receiving first aid at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Bardah, they were sent to Jaunpur. Priyanshu's condition remains critical.

Circle Officer (CO) Lalganj Manoj Raghuvanshi, Bardah police station, and in charge, Kaushal Pathak rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. They immediately transferred the injured to the hospital. MLA Kamla Kant Rajbhar also reached the spot.