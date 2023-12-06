UTTAR PRADESH DOCTOR STRANGLES WIFE CHILDREN TO DEATH BEFORE KILLING SELF

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): An eye surgeon from Uttar Pradesh first killed his wife and children before killing himself at the government quarter where the family used to reside, police said. Cops recovered the bodies of deceased persons after breaking the door. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem while the forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot.

According to the officials, the doctor worked as a DMO at the railway coach factory in Lalganj. The bodies of his wife, son and daughter were found on the bed, police said. The deceased doctor has been identified as Dr Arun Singh, who was living in the residential premises of the factory with his wife Archana, daughter Adiva and son Aarav.

Superintendent (SP) of Police Alok Priyadarshi said the doctor first injected the wife, son and daughter, who fell unconscious. Thereafter, he killed them by hitting them on the head with a hammer. Later, he also committed suicide. Cops are clueless about the reason for the suicide.

He further added, “The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem”. The doctor was last seen on Sunday after that no member of his family was seen by anyone living on the premises. On Wednesday, his colleagues reached his residence in search of him and found the house locked. When they peeped into the house, they saw the bodies and immediately informed the police. On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and broke the door to take out the bodies.

The modern rail coach factory of Lalganj of Raebareli district manufactures modern coaches for the trains.