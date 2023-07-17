Mirzapur's pride, KM Chanda shines with silver in Asian Athletics Championship 2023
Published: 3 hours ago
Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): KM Chanda, a poor farmer's daughter, is a dedicated and determined athlete from Mirzapur, showcasing her prowess on the regional stage, competing against top athletes from various Asian countries, who won a silver medal for India in the 800-metre race. The championship was held in Bangkok, Thailand. They saw an impressive display of talent, but Chanda's outstanding skills and unwavering spirit earned her the well-deserved silver medal.
Chanda's journey to success has not been without challenges. She is a resident of Sonpur village in the Ahraura area of the Mirzapur district. The support from her family and her coach Kulbir Singh has played a vital role in her development as a world-class athlete.
Some of KM Chanda's records in international and national athletics
- Chanda managed to win the silver medal in the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships 2023 held in Bangkok from July 12 to 16 with a timing of 2.01.58 points.
- Won gold medal in 800 and 1,500 metres in the 36th National Games 2022 held from October 12 to 29 in Gujarat.
- Bagged gold medal in 800 and 1,500 metres in Kosanov Memorial International Athletics Championships 2022 held in Kazakhstan from June 25 to 26.
- Secured gold medal in the competition organised by the Senior Federation in Kerala for the Trial Asian Games 2022.
- Won gold medal in Delhi State Annual Athletics 2022.
- Bagged gold in 800 metres of the National Under-23 Athletics Championship held in New Delhi from September 25 to 29, 2021.
- In the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, in the 3,000 metres race, KM Chanda won the gold in just 9:44.99 and set a new record. I made another record 4:22.99 in Khelo India with silver in 1500 metres race.
- Bagged gold medal in National School Athletics Competition held in Punjab in December 2019 by completing 800 metres race in 2 minutes and 9 seconds.
- By completing the 1,500 metres race in 4 minutes 26.85 seconds, Kerala's A Marymanuel won the gold medal, breaking the record of 4 minutes 42.47 seconds.
- In the 35th Junior National Athletics Championship 2019 held in Andhra Pradesh, she created a national record in 1,500 metres race (4:17.19) and won gold in 3000 metres race.