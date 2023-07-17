Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): KM Chanda, a poor farmer's daughter, is a dedicated and determined athlete from Mirzapur, showcasing her prowess on the regional stage, competing against top athletes from various Asian countries, who won a silver medal for India in the 800-metre race. The championship was held in Bangkok, Thailand. They saw an impressive display of talent, but Chanda's outstanding skills and unwavering spirit earned her the well-deserved silver medal.

Chanda's journey to success has not been without challenges. She is a resident of Sonpur village in the Ahraura area of the Mirzapur district. The support from her family and her coach Kulbir Singh has played a vital role in her development as a world-class athlete.

Some of KM Chanda's records in international and national athletics