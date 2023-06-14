MAN SHOOTS WIFE IN HER BACK BULLET RIPS THROUGH HER KILLING BOTH IN UPS MORADABAD

Moradabad In a sensational incident a couple died after the husband allegedly shot at his wife in her back with the bullet ripping through both of them in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night police said A police official said that the incident took place at Khanpur village under Bilari police station area of Moradabad district An official said that the accused identified as Anek Pal who worked as a labourer in Chandigarh had a quarrel with his wife Suman last night over some issue The quarrel escalated and turned ugly with Pal hugging Suman and shooting her in her back The bullet however pierced through her wife and ripped through Pal as well a police official said Also read Telangana Man hacks wife to death drowns infant son in Abdullahpurmet minor daughter recalls horrifying twin murdersIn the incident both husband and wife died on the spot he added A huge crowd of villagers thronged the scene after hearing gunshots On notice a team of police and forensic experts rushed to the spot to investigate the case After reaching the spot the police took both the dead bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem Further investigation into the case is going on The couple is survived by four children According to the locals in the village the couple used to often quarrel over petty issues which turned ugly last night leading to the death of both of them Pertinently four persons including a Rapid Action Force RAF jawan died after they drowned in the river Ganga on Wednesday morning in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh It is said that the victims had gone to river Ganga to take a bath when they drowned