FOUR ARRESTED FOR HARASSING TWO MUSLIM GIRLS TRAVELING WITH HINDU YOUTH IN UTTAR PRADESHS BIJNOR

Bijnor: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four persons after a purported video of the accused harassing two girls while they were traveling on a motorcycle with a youth in Bijnor district went viral, officials said on Thursday. An official said that the four accused were arrested from Sherkot area of Bijnor district.

The arrested accused have been identified as Altamas, Fardeen, Anas and Amir. Police have also recovered three bikes from the accused in the case. The arrests were made after a video went viral showing the accused harassing the girls and the youth while they were traveling on Dhampur Road of Thana Sherkot area.

Also read: Principal arrested for sexually harassing high school girls in Karnataka's Hassan

The alleged incident is said to have happened on May 20 near village Bhanoti on Dhampur Sherkot National Highway of Sherkot police station area. The two Muslim girls were traveling with a Hindu youth on a bike on Dhampur Road of Thana Sherkot, when they were stopped by the four accused youths. The youth started misbehaving with the Muslim girls along with the Hindu youth. In the video, the accused are seen having an argument and shooting videos of the girls and the youth.

The accused also ask the youth and the girls to remove their face masks. After shooting a video of the girls and the youth, the youths have circulated it on social media. As the video went viral, police swung into action and launched searches for the youth, which culminated in their arrest. The arrests were made after one Vinod Kumar, a resident of Salamat Nagar village under Afzalgarh police station area, lodged a complaint against the accused.

SP Dehat Ram Arj while confirming the development said that all the four accused are adults.