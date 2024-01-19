ETV BHARAT SAID IT FIRST RAM LALLA IN AYODHYA IS OF DARK COMPLEXION

Ayodhya: The first image of the idol of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Ram temple is out. In a significant prelude to the Pran Prathishta ceremony on January 22, the idol was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly built grand temple with full rituals on Thursday evening.

On January 16, ETV Bharat, had claimed quoting reliable sources, that the picture which has Lord Ram in dark complexion and that was published on the invitation card being distributed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is actually the statue of Lord Shri Ram which will be given a place in the sanctum sanctorum.

Following this, when the photo of statue surfaced late on Thursday night, ETV Bharat's claim proved to be 100% true. ETV Bharat had also earlier reported that the idol would hold a bow and arrow in its hand. Along with this, the image of tenderness and incarnation of Lord Vishnu will be seen from the child in Ram Lalla. However, no photo of Ram Lalla was released by Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

After this, ANI released a photo on social media account X quoting VHP leader Sharad Sharma. In this, it was claimed that the idol of Ram Lalla would be installed in the womb. After this this statue appeared.

Mysore sculptor Arun Yogiraj has created the idol. According to CMO, various rituals and worship were performed before enshrining Shri Ram Lalla.

The priests who specially came from Kashi for the consecration of life conducted the programme successfully. Now on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, the consecration of life will be organized among various institutions.

According to a member associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the divine idol of Shri Ram Lalla was brought to the Navya temple on Wednesday. The idol was completely covered. After various rituals were performed in the sanctum sanctorum throughout the day on Thursday, the child form of the Lord was placed at its appointed place.

Now the cover has been removed from all places except his Shri Mukh. The full unveiling of the idol is likely to be done on the occasion of Pran Pratistha only.

On this occasion, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and other people associated with the Trust were present along with both the priests.", "Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony.