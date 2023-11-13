Bhopal: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said a caste census can be completed in three months due to the availability of the Aadhaar card mechanism.

Addressing a rally in Bahoriband in Katni district, Yadav also taunted the Congress and said the party's demand for a caste census is a "miracle". Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's comment that the caste census would be like an "X-ray" that would give details of various communities in the country, Yadav sarcastically asked "why X-ray when there is availability of new technology like MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computed tomography) scan".

"The biggest miracle is the Congress is also talking about caste census. Those who are talking about X-rays are the same people who stopped the caste census after Independence," Yadav said. "The castes can be counted in three months. All the data is available. All are having Aadhaar cards. Why will it take time," he asked.