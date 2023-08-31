BROTHER SISTER QUALIFIES TO BECOME JUDGES ON RAKSHA BANDHAN DAY IN AGRA

Agra: This Raksha Bandhan, it is time for double celebration at the household of a retired judge from Uttar Pradesh as both his son and daughter have qualified for judges posts in the state together.

The siblings have cracked the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services exam together in their first attempt. Both said that there is no short cut to success and every goal is achievable through hard work and dedication.

Retired judge, RB Singh Maurya, a resident of Nagla Arjun in Khandauli police station area, is a proud father of Shailaja (25) and Sudhansh (22). The results of the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services exam were released on the Raksha Bandhan day. Shailaja secured 51st rank and Sudhansh was ranked 276th.

Shailja and Sudhanshu advised students aspiring to crack the exam not to panic and set their goals beforehand. "Study diligently and remain focused. Study hard and you will definitely get the results. There is no short cut to success. Work hard with your whole heart," Shailaja said.

She said that after passing class 12, she set her goal of becoming a judge. She was passionate about being a judge after seeing her father and elder brother, Arjit Singh, who is currently posted as Civil Judge in Bhadohi. "Along with my younger brother Sudhanshu, I prepared at home. Made notes and allotted time for revision," she said.

The siblings would first discuss important portions from the syllabus among themselves and then seek help from their father and elder brother. Now, the family has one retired judge and three sitting judges.

Congratulations started flooding in from relatives and neighbours after getting news of the success. Singh retired from the post of judge from Etah district in July.

Also Read: Innovative artists redefine Raksha Bandhan 2023 with world-record rakhis

Shailja completed her graduation in law from Lucknow University and was a gold medalist. Also, she has a masters' degree. Sudhanshu did LLB from National Law University in 2022 in Barabanki.