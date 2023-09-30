BJP MP VARUN GANDHI EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER CLOSURE OF SANJAY GANDHI HOSPITAL

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MP Varun Gandhi expressing concern over the cancellation of the licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in UP's Amethi shared a video of protesting 450 employees, who rendered jobless. The BJP leader, Varun Gandhi, had also shot off a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, stating that people of the surrounding areas were denied access to medical treatment due to the closure of the hospital.

On Friday, the BJP MP shared a video of protesting employees on X (formerly Twitter). "It is not only the future of 450 employees of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and their families is at stake, but also of the general public as hundreds of patients visit the hospital daily for treatment. A humane approach was the need of the hour, too. People should not suffer as the hospital has my father's tag."