AYODHYA GETS READY FOR CONSECRATION OF RAM LALLA ON JAN 22 2024 TENT CITY SET UP FOR DEVOTEES

Dinesh Chandra, international patron of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, speaking with ETV Bharat reporter in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Preparations are going at a brisk pace for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' programme to be held on January 22, 2024, at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site. On one hand, the Temple Trust is engaged to finalise the preparations, while on the other hand, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is chalking out a plan for the preparations. How many people will come, where will they stay and where will food and water be arranged? Vishwa Hindu Parishad is taking the responsibility of finalising all these preparations.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international patron Dinesh Chandra said that they have received a list of more than 127 community members and revered saints of all sects from across the country for organising the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Invitations are being sent to everyone. The biggest thing is that on January 22, during the celebration of Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya, five lamps will be lit on every Hindu door in every village and temple across the country.

Live telecast of Pran Pratishtha programme: He said that this programme will be telecast live. Everyone should look at their respective places and celebrate consecration by lighting five lamps in every house in the evening. Therefore, information is being people in that regard. Work is being done to reach all the Ram devotees across the country and abroad so that Anand Utsav can be celebrated well on that day.

How many saints will reach the Pran Pratishtha programme?: Dinesh Chandra said that till now there are only between 2,000 and 2,500 names in the list of dignitaries whereas the list of saints has crossed 6,000. The number of people, who have been employed in the system, is more than 1,000. All these are workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who are being deployed from across the country. These will be knowledgeable speakers of different languages, so that no person, saint or devotee faces any problem in terms of language.

Arrangements at Ayodhya railway station for trains: He said that till now they have not made any plan for the trains and the arrangements there. This is left to the government. Arrangements for staying there are being made by the Temple Trust and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. There are arrangements for accommodation for at least more than 7,000 people. For accommodation, they are making arrangements for the tents to be set up during Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela for 10,000 people.

There will be arrangements for the stay of 15,000 people in the Tent City: Dinesh Chandra said that the responsibility of making arrangements for the stay of about 15,000 people has been entrusted to us. For this, they handed over the work to the tent vendors. The responsibility of worship has been handed over to Brahmins of Kashi only. Similarly, some scholars from Ayodhya and Kashi also will take part. By everyone participating together, the formal consecration will be done as per our Sanatana Dharma.

The tent city will be built before the Ram Janmabhoomi site: Dinesh Chandra says that the work of setting up tents will be done on the lines of Magh Mela and Kumbh Mela at the vacant place about two km in front of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site. Even if there is a Kumbh Mela in 2025, before that the saints and people coming here will be made to stay at this place. The biggest thing is that vehicles will also be arranged from here so that people do not have to travel two km on foot. The work will be done to transport the physically challenged and elderly people to the door of Ramlalla by vehicles.

There will be arrangements for an open kitchen in the Tent City: Apart from this, taking the concept open kitchen, arrangements will also be made for breakfast, lunch, evening tea and dinner for all of them. We are going to fulfil the responsibility of providing food and water to 15,000 people every day. In which food for saints will be prepared separately. Dinesh Chandra said that arrangements are also being made for more than 1,000 vehicles so that people can be brought from other places to the Ram Janmabhoomi site.