AUSPICIOUS TIMING FOR RAM MANDIR PRAN PRATISHA DECIDED FIND DETAILS HERE

Varanasi: As Ayodhya gears up for Prana Prathishtha (consecration) of Ram Lala, authorities are reaching out to astrologers, who are much in demand for suggesting subh muharat or auspicious time for the event to get underway.

The preparations for the January 22 consecration are going in full swing. According to the principal of Sangveda Vidyalaya of Varanasi, Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, the auspicious time for Pran Pratishtha is between 12:29 pm and 12:30 pm. He said the auspicious time will remain for only 84 seconds. Ramlala has to be enshrined within the time frame.

Dravid said ideally, the timing for Ram Lala Pran Pratistha should be scheduled at a time when planet Brihaspati remains in auspicious time as the planet gives Rajyoga.

According to the astrologer, Ram Lala has to be installed when Scorpio remains in Aries ascendant in Navamsha on January 22. The aspect of Jupiter will be in fifth place, seventh place and ninth place.

"The outcome is good when Jupiter aspects seventh house. Again, the aspect of Jupiter in the ninth house also holds good for the place and people. The best time for Prana Pratistha is between 12:29 pm and 12:30 pm.

According to astrologers, the Moon will also be in the second house and Ketu in the third house, indicating auspiciousness. The position of Mercury and Saturn is also good. The constellation of six good planets in the ascendant is considered auspicious, they said. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak held a review meeting of the event in Ayodhya on Saturday afternoon.