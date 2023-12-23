LAKHS OF DEVOTEES TO WEAVE DRESS FOR IDOL OF LORD RAM IN AYODHYA

Pune: A grand Asha Ram temple will be inaugurated at Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22. Following this, the clothes for Ram Lalla will be crafted from silk and decorated with silver zari. An estimated nine lakh devotees will be attending the Shri Ram program in Pune.

'Do Dhage Sri Ram Ke Liye' titled a campaign has also been circulating across the city to capture the spirit of lakhs of devotees who weave dresses for the revered Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

The organiser of the campaign, Anagha Ghaisas, has expressed enthusiasm about engaging the community in such an endeavor for Ram Lalla. He also highlighted the campaign's purpose of involving individuals in the holy work and promoting the art of handloom.

Ghaisas said that their other intention is to promote Handloom, for which they have been working for a long time. She also said that handlooming isn't easy; it requires mathematical precision, patience, and science, so it is no less than any engineering.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Govind Dev Giri Maharaj participated in the handloom activities, and the campaign received a boost due to their visit.