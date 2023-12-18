MUSLIM FATHER SON SCULPTORS FROM BENGAL MAKE LORD RAM IDOLS FOR AYODHYA

Duttapukur (West Bengal): Two idols of Lord Ram from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas have departed for Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for the grand opening of the Ram Mandir next month.

The two fibre glass-made idols were built at Bittu Fibre Glass factory in the Faldi area of Duttapukur of North 24 Parganas. These idols were made by the factory owner Jamaluddin and his son Bittu. The idols measuring 16-17 feet have already left for Ayodhya. One of the idols was ready eight months ago and the other a month ago.

The Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple would be held on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will be present at the occasion. Saints from across the country and abroad along with prominent people would attend the ceremony.

Happy to be a part of the celebrations, Jamaluddin said that two idols of Lord Ram made by him and his son, have left for the newly built Ram Temple. The idols cost Rs 2.80 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh respectively, he said.

Jamaluddin said that a friend of his in Uttar Pradesh offered to make a statue of Lord Ram. After which, the Trust contacted him regarding the idols. Several people came from Ayodhya and stayed at a hotel in Barasat for about 20-25 days before taking delivery of the idol.

Jamaluddin has been associated with this profession for a long time. He underwent training in idol-making at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. After that, he returned to Duttapukur and built a factory here. His son Bittu joined his father's profession. Jamaluddin has already received appreciation for his art.