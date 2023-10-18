Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Over 70 students suffered from food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday evening with most of them needing hospitalisation.

According to official sources, the girls complained of stomach aches and vomiting after having dinner. The girls were taken to JN Medical College where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Sources said that on the occasion of Sir Syed Ahmed Day, a dinner was organised for the hostelers at the Azeezun Nisa Hostel. Several girls from the hostel and from outside who ate the food complained of vomiting and stomach pain. As the condition of the girls started to worsen, the hostel administration rushed them to JN Medical College for treatment.

Talking to the media, Vania, a student at the university said, "A dinner was organised at Begum Azeezun Nisa Hostel on Sir Syed Ahmed Day. Soon after having dinner, the girls started complaining of stomach pain. The condition of some of the girls started to deteriorate later in the night and they were taken to the hospital for treatment."