AIR TICKETS BOOKING BEGINS IN AYODHYA AHEAD OF MARAYDA PURUSHOTTAM SHRI RAM AIRPORT INAUGURATION

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The sale of tickets for air travel has started for the inauguration of Ayodhya’s Marayda Purushottam Shri Ram Airport on December 25. Indigo Airlines has started booking through a private app. It shows the sales of tickets from December 30 to January 6. The air tickets from Ayodhya to Delhi and Ahmedabad will be available regularly from January 10.

According to the information available on the app, the Airbus A320 flight will start from Ayodhya. Through this, the passengers will be able to cover Delhi to Ayodhya and vice-versa within 1 hour and 15 minutes. To book tickets from Ayodhya to other cities, including Delhi or Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set the code of Ayodhya as AYJ.

The fare from Delhi to Ayodhya has been fixed at Rs 2,999 per person, which will be effective from January 6, 2024. The tickets are available on the private booking app ‘Make My Trip’.

The flights to other cities, including Ahmedabad, will commence from the second week of January. If reports are to be believed, it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the airport on December 25. However, the district administration has not yet released any official information regarding this. The preparations to inaugurate the airport are in the final stage.