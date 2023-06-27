Hyderabad: Vegetable prices have increased in Telangana on account of crop failures due to poor weather locally necessitating imports from other regions. At present, the Telangana is importing green chilli from Belgaum in Karnataka, tomato, carrot, capsicum from Bengaluru, potato from Gujarat, tomato, potato, beetroot, coriander, legume, and bitter gourd from Kurnool AP.

The climate is not favourable and the production of the vegetables fell badly. As a result, the prices of the vegetables have increased in the local markets of Karnataka and Gujarat and this is affecting the markets in the state. The traders are also forced to import the vegetables at high prices. And if the weather is not favourable, the prices of the vegetables are likely to increase further.

"The prices of the vegetables have gone up a lot in the past week. In summer we lost crops due to hailstorms. It will take another two or three months for the crop sown now. As we all imported the vegetables from the other states, the prices of vegetables went up along with their transportation and other costs, the affected farmers said.

Mahbubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwala, Vanaparthi, Nagarkurnool, and Narayanpet Vegetable markets have the highest price of chillies. One kg chilli price is between Rs 100 to Rs 120, 1 kg tomato, bottle gourd, carrot, legume and beetroot range from Rs 60 to Rs 80, while potato, bitter gourd, and brinjal range from Rs 30 to Rs 50. Vegetable prices have doubled.

Some farmers are selling their vegetables without the involvement of the middlemen, while such farmers are selling the vegetables at reasonable prices. On the other hand, the burden on the consumer is increasing, who are completely dependent on vegetables from other regions.

Untimely rains and high temperatures have damaged the vegetable crops. When the prices were low, average consumer used to buy 2 to 3 kg of tomato but now they are purchasing 250 grams or 500 grams due to skyrocketing prices.