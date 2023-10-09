Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and director Rahul Ravindran had breakfast with Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. 'Baby' fame Anand Devrakonda was also present on the occasion. Rahul shared this news on social media platforms. He also shared photos related to this on his official X account. Presently this tweet has gone viral on social media.

"Anyone I know or who follows me on Twitter will know what this means. I will never forget this breakfast I had with the champion," says Rahul Ravindran, Tollywood hero and director. Rahul Ravindran has earned a good craze as a hero with the movie 'Andala Rakshi'. After that, he impressed the audience as an actor in many films. Apart from this, in recent times, he has been acting as a character artiste in big films. But, Rahul Ravindran got good recognition not only as a hero, but also as a director. He also won the National Award with his debut film 'Chi La Sow'