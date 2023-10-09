Tollywood actors Anand Devarakonda, Rahul Ravindran meet with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra
Published: 1 hours ago


Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and director Rahul Ravindran had breakfast with Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. 'Baby' fame Anand Devrakonda was also present on the occasion. Rahul shared this news on social media platforms. He also shared photos related to this on his official X account. Presently this tweet has gone viral on social media.
Anyone who knows me or even just follows me on Twitter will know what this means to me. ♥️ This breakfast with the champion will never ever be forgotten ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TaXLXnD2tD— Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) October 9, 2023
"Anyone I know or who follows me on Twitter will know what this means. I will never forget this breakfast I had with the champion," says Rahul Ravindran, Tollywood hero and director. Rahul Ravindran has earned a good craze as a hero with the movie 'Andala Rakshi'. After that, he impressed the audience as an actor in many films. Apart from this, in recent times, he has been acting as a character artiste in big films. But, Rahul Ravindran got good recognition not only as a hero, but also as a director. He also won the National Award with his debut film 'Chi La Sow'
Currently, Rahul Ravindran seems to be planning to direct a huge woman-oriented movie with actress Rashmika. But, initially Rahul wanted to rope in Samantha in this project, but due to some unknown reasons that role went to Rashmika. An official announcement regarding this is also likely to come soon. On the other hand, young upcoming hero Anand Devarakonda recently got a super hit with the movie 'Baby'. Presently, he is acting in the crime comedy film 'Gam Gam Ganesh'. The movie teaser, which was released recently, received a good response