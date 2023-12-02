Hyderabad: Despite positive exit poll results for the Congress, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is alarmed over the Telangana Assembly poll results. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy has already expressed confidence that the grand old party will form the government with a full majority in the state.

Congress sources said that AICC special observers will be kept along with Congress candidates at the 49 counting centers. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka ministers George, Bosuraju, and many other AICC secretaries will reach Hyderabad at 11.30 PM on Saturday.

According to sources, as part of the preliminary measures, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a virtual meeting with the main Congress leaders.

"In view of the counting, the latest developments were discussed with the main leaders of the party. Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakare, PCC chief Revanth Reddy, senior leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Madhu Yashki attended the meeting. Rahul Gandhi spoke to them and instructed them to be vigilant," the sources added.