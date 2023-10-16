Hyderabad: During the Telangana Assembly elections, gold and silver jewellery were seized in Miyapur of Hyderabad. The police carried out inspections in Miyapur on Monday and seized 17 kg of gold and 17.5 kg of silver being carried without proper documents. The seized gold and silver ornaments have been handed over to the Income Tax Department, the police said. In the wake of the elections, the police are conducting extensive inspections. Cash without any receipts is being confiscated.

Rs 2.09 crore were seized during the inspections conducted at Kavadiguda under Gandhinagar Police Station limits in Hyderabad. The six accused have been detained and are being interrogated. On the other hand, LB Nagar SWOT police conducted inspections in Vanasthalipuram.