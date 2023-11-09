RAMOJI FILM CITY BUZZING WITH SHOOTING OF PUSHPA 2 SALAAR FILMS

Hyderabad: With heavy budget films in the making, the famous Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana is bustling these days with prolonged movie shoots. On one hand, the film crews are busy in the shooting scenes of 'Pushpa 2', the remake of the Telegu hit Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and on the other hand, the makers of 'Salaar' starring Prabhas too are busy shooting the sequences of the upcoming film.

Sources said that makers of the film Pushpa 2: The Rule are busy shooting a song set in the background of a fair in the film. It is learnt that about a thousand dancers are part of the much awaited song. The 'Pushpa 2' song is being choreographed by noted choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Besides the song, sources said that a fight scene and some key scenes of the film will also be shot in the month-long schedule inside the Ramoji Film City.

The film Pushpa 2, The Rule is being directed by Sukumar and is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa. Naveen Erneni and Y. Ravishankar are jointly producing the film under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film is composed by Devisreeprasad. 'Salaar' is the much-awaited film of Prabhas. The film is being directed by Prashant Neel and is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.