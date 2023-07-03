Ramoji Film City bags FTCCI's Excellence Award in Tourism Promotion

Hyderabad: Adding another feather to its cap, Ramoji Film City on Monday won the Excellence Award instituted by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Telangana’s apex trade and industry body.

Ch. Vijayeswari, the Managing Director of Ramoji Film City received the Award for Excellence in Tourism Promotion from K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and IT, Government of Telangana, in a special function held at Hyderabad. The recognition reflects Ramoji Film City’s transformational journey through sustainable tourism and its commitment to innovation and growth. FTCCI is 106-year-old and one of India's most dynamic regional chambers.

The flagship excellence awards recognise and honour the corporate, institutions and entrepreneurs for their outstanding achievements. FTCCI received around 150 entries in 22 categories. Nominations were invited in 23 categories with the introduction of the best start-up of the year award.

Monday's award was one of the several accolades Ramoji Film City has won in the recent past. In December, RFC received the prestigious 'Eat Right Campus Award' from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for maintaining top-level standards in food safety.

Recognised as the world’s largest film city by the Guinness World Records, Ramoji Film City is a filmmakers’ paradise and dream destination for holiday-makers. Spread over the magnificent 2000 acres, the one-of-its-kind film-induced thematic tourism destination is distinguished for its pioneering initiative. Each year, around 200 film units come to the film city to realise their celluloid dreams. Over 2500 films in almost all Indian languages have already been shot in Ramoji Film City.

