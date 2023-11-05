Malyala (Telangana): A video of Minister for Municipal Administration KTR cooking country chicken is doing rounds on social media. Members of the 'My Village Show' team, a YouTube channel, Gangavva, Anji, Anil and Chandu, from Lambadipalle village in Malyala mandal of Jagtial district recently cooked country chicken curry in the suburbs of Hyderabad.

He promised to convert Lambadipalle village into a revenue village and work for the development of the village. The minister heaped praise on Gangavva after learning about her journey from the common woman to a famous YouTuber and one of the participants in Telugu Big Boss.

On the occasion, many issues were discussed with the team members. In a lighter vein he said no one can compete with Gangavva and Minister Malla Reddy is the only one, who can compete with her. It is learnt that a plan is being prepared for the development of Kondagattu Anjanna temple. He further stated that farmers should come forward to cultivate fine rice, he said.