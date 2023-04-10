Hyderabad (Telangana) : The incident of a young man committing suicide due to insult in the name of caste took place in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram police station limits. According to the details given by the police and the victim's family members, Kelothu Jagrunayak and Vijayalakshmi, a couple hailing from Kelothu Thanda of Yadadribhuvanagiri District's Sansthan Narayanapuram Mandal, came to the city for survival.

They make a living by running a tiffin centre near Gurranguda. They have two sons. In 2018, the elder son Gopinayak (26) got in touch with a young woman (21) residing in Rajireddy Colony, Gurranguda. It turned into love. Meanwhile, the young man went to London in 2019 for higher studies. He used to talk to her on the phone all the time.

He came to the city from London a year ago after dropping out in the middle of his studies. Here he joined a private company as an employee. Six months ago, both of them got married secretly in a temple without telling at home. After that, they are staying at their houses. Four months ago, the young woman moved to the young man's house.

When Gopinaik's family members protested why she came to their house, she revealed that she was married. An argument took place between the youth's family members and the young woman. She was convinced in some way and sent back to her home. This matter became known to the family members of the young woman.

Since then, there have been differences between the young girl's parents and the young man's family members. They allegedly started insulting Gopinaik in the name of caste. After this, on Saturday evening, the offended young man committed suicide by hanging from fan with a saree when no one was at home.

The family members of the deceased staged a dharna in front of the police station on Sunday demanding justice. According to the father's complaint, the police registered an SC and ST atrocity case.