Former Telangana CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery, informs BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Dasoju Sravan informed on Thursday that former Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao's hip replacement surgery went successful and that he is likely to be discharged from the hospital in the next 2 to 3 days.

"Former CM of Telangana and BRS party national leader KCR's hip replacement surgery is successful. Almost in about 1 and a half hours, the doctors performed the most critical surgery. As for the reports of the doctors, the surgery was very successful," Sravan told ANI in Hyderabad. He further exuded hope in the party chief's speedy recovery.

"They're very confident that in about 2 to 3 days, he will be discharged and because of the blessings of the 4 crore population of Telangana, and also the almighty blessings, his operation is successful. We are hopeful that within about 6 to 8 weeks and will be back in action in the service of Telangana, in the service of the people of Telangana," the BRS leader added.

A statement issued by Yasodha Hospital, where the BRS chief was admitted earlier on Thursday, said that the former CM fell in his bathroom and sustained a left hip fracture, which will need replacement.