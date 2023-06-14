Chennai Doctors treating Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji has recommended bypass surgery to remove blocks identified in the blood vessels in the heart on Wednesday Senthil Balaji was earlier arrested during the wee hours by the Enforcement Directorate ED officials in connection with a cash for jobs scamA medical bulletin which is a standard protocol followed when people holding constitutional office are admitted to government facilities disclosed However it did not give out details on when or where the bypass surgery would be carried out It said the patient was recommended to undergo the lifesaving surgical procedure at the earliest Minister for Electricity Excise and Prohibition Senthil Balaji age 47 underwent a coronary angiogram at 1040 am the medical bulletin said The coronary angiogram has revealed blocks in three blood vessels It has been recommended that a bypass surgery is carried to address the same at the earliest it further saidRead Midnight drama in TN Minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised after ED arrest DMK extends solidarityThe minister was suffering from triple vessel disease for which CABG coronary artery bypass graft bypass surgery is advised at the earliest PTI reporting citing doctors Indians are known to have the highest coronary artery disease CAD rates a study Cardiovascular disease in India A 360 degree overview by A Sreeniwas Kumara and Nakul Sinhab saidIn 2016 Cardio Vascular DiseasesCVDs contributed to 281 per cent of total deaths and 14 per cent of total disabilityadjusted life years DALYs The figures were pegged at 152 per cent and 69 per cent respectively in 1990 Within India the rates of CVD varies from state to state while it is reported higher in states of Kerala Punjab and Tamil Nadu the study statedSources from the ED said they have arrested the minister after raiding premises belonging to him and those linked to him in Chennai his native Karur district and Erode district The arrest follows a long interrogation session which extended beyond 18 hours Watch video TN Minister Senthil Balaji writhes in pain while being taken to hospital