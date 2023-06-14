Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was admitted to a government hospital during the wee hours on Wednesday. The minister was arrested after an 18 hour long questioning session.

The minister was rushed to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital after he complained of uneasiness in chest. As he arrived in the hospital, his supporters surrounded the car. The minister by then was seen lying down on his back in the second row seat of an Innova he was travelling in.

The personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces guarding the vehicle was seen stopping his supporters from reaching the minister. Eventually, allowing them after they pointed out the fact that the minister has fainted due to pain. Along with his supporters and hospital staff, the police personnel moved the minister to the emergency trauma care unit.

The minister was offered first aid. An electrocardiogram (ECG) was carried out which showed signs of concern. Therefore, the doctors have kept him under observation. Cabinet Ministers including Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Senthil Balaji at the hospital.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu claimed there were 'signs' that Balaji has been 'tortured,' adding that things will clear when Balaji 'wakes up.' The electricity minister was accused of cheating job aspirants of securing jobs in the transport department. Balaji was a transport minister in the late J Jayalalithaa-led government.