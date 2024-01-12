Chennai: In a first in the country, government school students in Tamil Nadu will be taught Artificial Intelligence Chat GPT technologies at schools to acquaint them with the latest advancements in the technology, sources said. It is learnt that the move is part of the DMK government's ambitious Technology Education and Learning Support (TEALS) programme in collaboration with the by American tech giant Microsoft.

Pertinently, the Tamil Nadu government had in July last year signed a MoU with Microsoft to implement TEALS in Tamil Nadu schools which initially covered 14 schools across the state on a pilot basis. Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi said that the next step is to provide training to teachers working in 100 schools across Tamil Nadu.

The scheme is to be extended to all government schools in Tamil Nadu, he said adding the program is designed to teach students about Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT technologies in government schools. Talking to ETV Bharat, Director of Data and AI of the Microsoft company, Susil M. Sundar, who has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government, said, "Through the memorandum of understanding between the Tamil Nadu government and Microsoft, the 'TEALS' project is going to be implemented in India for the first time”.

“We are teaching the Microsoft TEALS curriculum to Government school students. Initially we are teaching basic courses in artificial intelligence technology in 14 schools. After that training will be provided and expanded to 100 schools in AI to help students acquaint in innovation,” he added. Sundar said that by learning AI skills, students can find jobs anywhere and compete globally. He added that teaching rural children in Tamil Nadu also leads to more entrepreneurship.

“When the structures and skills are developed for this, the local economy will grow and so will the social economy. It gives good results in the long run. Parents should support and encourage their children to study. Government schools should collaborate to develop students into global leaders,” he added. Sundar said that they will first teach AI from 9th to 12th standard. A curriculum for artificial intelligence technology has already been designed, he said.