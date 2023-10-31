TAMIL NADU GOVT MOVES SC AGAINST GOVERNOR RN RAVI FOR UNDERMINING THE WILL OF PEOPLE

Chennai: The MK Stalin led DMK government in Tamil Nadu has moved the Supreme Court against Governor RN Ravi accusing him of "undermining the will of people" and "abusing the position of the ceremonial head", sources said. It is learnt that the MK Stalin led DMK government has moved a a writ petition against Governor RN Ravi in Supreme Court seeking to direct the Governor to give assent to the bills passed by the Assembly, but stalled due to a delay in his approval to the said bills.

Sources said that in the writ petition, the DMK government has alleged that Governor Ravi has “intentionally” delayed the bills while seeking direction to him to clear the pending bills within a specified time frame. The MK Stalin led DMK government said in the petition that the bills and orders being forwarded by the Tamil Nadu assembly were not being cleared by the Governor on time.

According to official sources, the Tamil Nadu assembly has sent 12 bills, four prosecution sanctions and files related to the premature release of 54 prisoners from the state jails to Governor RN Ravi which are currently pending before the Raj Bhawan. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu and Governor Ravi have been at loggerheads with each other on various issues especially the DMK's Dravidian model of governance.