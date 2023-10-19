Chennai: Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as 'Amma' passed away at his residence in Melmaruvathur in Chennai on Thursday. He was 82. The guru had complained of chest pain before his demise. Adigalar was known for bringing revolutionary reforms such as paving the way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples.

A prominent aspect of his spiritual service spanning over four decades was the opening of Shakti temples under his administration to women devotees, even allowing their participation in religious rituals during menstruation, challenging longstanding taboos. His followers revered him as 'Amma' and adorned red garments in their devotion to Shakti worship.

The Adhiparasakthi spiritual movement founded by Adigalar is known by the Melmaruvathur temple near Chennai and its local worship groups across the state. Hailing from an OBC community, the spiritual leader was respected for his friendly attitude towards people. He grew in public esteem because he made worship simple and easy, and because he gave importance to women.

He had a large following of devotees in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as in some foreign countries. 'Amma' was conferred the Padma Shri Award in 2019 for his spiritual services to the nation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Bangaru Adigalar and announced that the state would grant him honours during the funeral. The Chief Minister will visit Melmaruvathur on Friday to pay last respects to the spiritual leader.