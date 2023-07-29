POLITICAL ACTIVIST BADRI SESHADRI ARRESTED FOR PROVOCATIVE COMMENTS ON CJI MANIPUR BJP CONDEMNS

Perambalur (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday arrested publisher and political activist Badri Seshadri, for allegedly defaming Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and making provocative comments on Manipur violence during an interview on YouTube.

Seshadri has been booked under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and others and disrupting harmony) and 505 (public mischief) of the IPC. A lawyer had filed a complaint against Seshadri for criticising Supreme Court and CJI. Based on which, the Perambalur district police arrested the publisher from Chennai.

In the interview on July 22, Seshadri said, "Murders will happen in Manipur. Being a complex and hilly area it is difficult to stop violence there." He had also said, "The Supreme Court had said that if the government can't do anything then the court will act. What can CJI Chandrachud do? Give him a gun and send him to Manipur. Let's see what he can do there to restore peace."

BJP state president Annamalai condemned the arrest and said that the Tamil Nadu government was relying on arrests and its police were enforcing the government's revenge measures.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai wrote, "Tamil Nadu BJP strongly condemns the arrest of renowned publisher and stage speaker Badri Seshadri by the Tamil Nadu Police early this morning. This corrupt DMK government is relying only on arrests without power to address the views of the common people. Is the Tamil Nadu Police's job only to enforce the revenge measures of the corrupt DMK government?"