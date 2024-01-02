IIT MADRAS AIMS TO INCUBATE 100 STARTUPS IN 2024 DIRECTOR HIGHLIGHTS MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is setting ambitious goals for the upcoming year, aiming to incubate at least 100 startups in 2024. Renowned for its deep-tech start-up ecosystem, IIT Madras seeks to further enhance its reputation through the efforts of the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC).

Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, outlined the institute's targets for 2024 in a recent statement. He highlighted the achievements of 2023, including the establishment of the IITM Zanzibar Campus, the first-ever IIT campus overseas. Additionally, IIT Madras launched the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, a School of Sustainability, and made strides in various interdisciplinary fields.

Looking ahead, Kamakoti emphasised the plan to close the financial year with 366 patents, translating to an average of one patent per day. The institute also aims to initiate 100 startups in 2024, contributing to the national innovation landscape. Notable among these startups are those involved in groundbreaking technologies, including a Hyperloop start-up, ePlane, Agnikul Cosmos and Mindgrove Technologies, all products of IIT Madras' incubation.

Kamakoti highlighted the commitment to maintaining IIT Madras's #1 ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and expressed aspirations to move to higher positions in global World Rankings. Other initiatives include starting new courses at IITM Zanzibar and expanding the institute's impact through diverse academic and research endeavours.

The director also underscored the institute's role in societal development, citing the launch of the School of Sustainability and a forthcoming School of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. Prof Kamakoti acknowledged the institute's continuous contribution to the nation, exemplified by indigenous projects like the BharOS mobile operating system and the successful technology transfer of 5G RAN to industry.

In a noteworthy collaboration, IIT Madras signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Supreme Court, focusing on utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for judicial processes, demonstrating the institute's commitment to advancing technology for societal benefits.

Furthermore, IIT Madras alumni played pivotal roles in the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, highlighting the institute's impact on space exploration. The institute's commitment to community outreach, exemplified by the 'Anaivarukum IITM' initiative and online VR classes for rural students, reflects its dedication to inclusivity and knowledge dissemination.

As IIT Madras looks towards 2024, the institute is poised to continue its legacy of innovation, research and societal contribution on both national and global scales.