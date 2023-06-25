Madurai: A BJP leader has lodged a police complaint alleging that a flag similar to the national flag of Pakistan was displayed near Albert Victoria flyover in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Muthukumar, district president of BJP's environment protection wing and lawyer, with Madurai city Police Commissioner D. Senthilkumar and Madurai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Kumar. In his complaint, Muthukumar said, "On the Albert Victor flyover from Madurai Devar statue, a flag with a crescent star like Pakistan's national flag has been planted on the bridge on the right-hand turn towards the Anna statue,".

He apprehended that several foreigners and tourists who visit the nearby Meenakshi Amman Temple may click photographs and post on social media stating that Pakistan's flag is flying high in India. According to the BJP leader this may even trigger social conflicts and disrupt religious unity. "If political parties and religious organisations start planting their flags on this bridge then it would effect law and order in the state and also lead to damage to public property, he added.

Muthukumar pointed out that an ordinance has been passed recently prohibiting advertisements on the side walls of bridges. He has demanded necessary action against those who damaged the side walls of this bridge by drilling holes and fastening iron hooks to hoist the Pakistan-like flag. He said that the act has violated government order and sought permission for removing the flag pole immediately.

After receiving the complaint, Madurai Municipal Corporation assistant engineers Ponnumani, Santhanam and Sangki discussed the issue with police officials and have decided to take necessary action.

Notably, the flag that has been brought under the scanner belongs to the Indian Union Muslim League party. State general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League Party and former MLA Mohammad Ababubakar said that BJP is mistaking it for Pakistan's flag.

Ababubakar said the flag was hoisted in Madurai by Kaithe Millath 75 years ago. "Misinformation is being spread about Indian Union Muslim League party by people who do not know the history. A full explanation has been given to the Madurai Police Commissioner in this regard," he said.