Pushkar: At a time when many Indians stranded in Israel in the backdrop of war between Israel and Hamas are demanding evacuation back home, a Rajasthan resident working as a restaurateur in Israel has said that he will not leave the country come what may. Kalu Baba from Pushkar area of Ajmer district of Rajasthan has a restaurant in Israel.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Kalu Baba said that he has received a lot of love and respect from Israel. “We have children and families here. This is what we have learned from Sanatan Dharma that Vasudev Kutumbakam. That means the whole world is our family,” Kalu Baba said. He said that he along with his fellow Rajasthan residents have been living in Israel for 10 years.

“In case of war, I will not leave here under any circumstances. Relatives do not know much about the conditions here but when I am talking to you, let me tell you that the situation is bad here and anything can happen anywhere at any time,” he added. Baba said that the whole of Israel is united and engaged in the work of voluntary social service.

Baba said that “Lebanon and Palestine will never be able to conquer Israel as Israel is very powerful in terms of technology and military security”. Baba also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his post on X in support of Israel boosted their morale. “After the attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported Israel by posting on X.

This has boosted our morale even more,” he said. Anil Gaur, who is working as a travel agent in Israel too said that they will not leave the country under any circumstances. “I earned a lot of money and also saved some bucks. I got a lot from Israel but now Israel is in crisis, so how can I come back. I am trying to help the people as much as I can with the money I have saved,” he said.