Jodhpur: A woman in Rajasthan has accused a former MLA and eight others of raping her and molesting her adolescent daughter two years ago. However, the Rajasthan High Court has given relief to the former MLA from arrest while asking him to cooperate with the police. Sources said that the woman filed a case on Wednesday night at a police station in Jodhpur.

In her complaint, the woman has accused nine people, including former MLA and a senior police officer of raping her and molesting her adolescent daughter two years ago. Sources said that following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of law including POCSO Act and SC/ST Act was registered against the accused at the Rajeev Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jodhpur.

However, the former MLA challenged the allegations in the the Rajasthan High Court before a bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta. Senior advocate Vikas Balia, appearing on behalf of the accused former MLA, said that the entire case against his client is false. “Before this, two-three FIRs were registered. Even in the petition in the High Court on 5 December 2023, the victim's signed affidavit was also mentioned, in which the victim said that she did not know the former MLA,” the lawyer said.

The court also talked to the victim, who presented photographs before the court and told the court that there was a threat to her life from the accused in the case. After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court ordered the former MLA to cooperate in the investigation and put a stay on his arrest. The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for Jan 25 in view of the ongoing lawyers strike.