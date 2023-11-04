UTTAR PRADESH FORMER MLA CONVICTED IN RAPE CASE SON AND GRANDSON ACQUITTED

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): Gangster and former MLA from Gyanpur Vijay Mishra was held guilty in connection with raping a singer in 2020 by a district court on Friday. The other accused, including his son Vishnu Mishra and grandson Vikas Mishra Jyoti were acquitted. The court is set to award punishment today.

The First Track Court of the MP-MLA court that heard the case yesterday will pronounce the quantum of punishment today. In view of the sensitivity of the case, tight security arrangements have been made at the court premises and a huge contingent of police force has been deployed since morning.

The former MLA along with his son and grandson were accused of raping a singer from Varanasi in 2020. A case was registered in Gopiganj police station in 2020. In her complaint, the singer told that she was introduced to Mishra, who was then the Samajhwadi Party MLA from Gyanpur during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. She accused that Mishra had called her to his residence for a performance and raped her. She further alleged that his son and grandson, who were asked to drop her home, took her to another location where they raped her. Also, she accused Mishra of making obscene videos of her.

Mishra is a four time MLA from Gyanpur assembly constituency. He was a Samajwadi Party MLA from Gyanpur from 2002 to 2017. After being denied ticket in 2017 elections, he won the election on Nishad Party ticket. In the 2023 elections, he contested on a ticket from Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party while being lodged in the jail. He was defeated and stood in the third position.