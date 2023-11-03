Ollywood singer Debesh Pati arrested for 'duping' woman on pretext of marriage
Published: 2 hours ago
Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood Singer Debesh Pati has been arrested on Thursday by Nayapally police in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of marriage, sources said. An official said that Pati was arrested by the Nayapally police during a program at Jajpur area of the capital.
After he was arrested by the police, Pati was produced in a local court. An official said that Pati was arrested based on a complaint be the victim with the Nayapalli police. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the Ollywood singer engaged in a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later abandoned her.
According to the complaint, Singer Debesh Pati established friendship with the woman from Bhadrak district and promised to marry her. It has been alleged that the accused repeatedly had physical relation with the woman on the pretext of marriage and took a substantial amount of money from her. The victim also accused Debesh of mental and physical torture and sexual assault.
Debesh also allegedly terminated her pregnancy, the woman alleged in her complaint. A police official said that the arrest was made on the basis of WhatsApp chat and money transactions between the two. A police official said that the Nayapalli police has registered a case 103/2023 against Debesh Pati. Further investigation into the case is going on, added the official.
Debash became popular by singing 'Lachak Mani Baby'. Debash has sung many more songs and is a prominent face in the Odisha music industry.