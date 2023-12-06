SUKHDEV SINGH GOGAMEDI MURDER CASE RAJASTHAN GOVT WRITES TO MHA DEMANDS DEPLOYMENT OF THREE COMPANIES OF PARAMILITARY FORCES

Jaipur: Following the murder of President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has written to the Union Home Ministry requesting to immediately deploy three companies of para military forces to the state over apprehensions of law and order situation.

Gogamedi was shot dead along with his aide Naveen inside Gogamedi's house in Jaipur on Tuesday by the assailants believed to be three in number. One of the assailants was also shot dead by Gogamedi's guards in retaliatory firing while a guard was injured in the firing incident. The high profile murder has left the state on the edge with sporadic protests and vandalisation at a few places also reported.

Reports said that the protesters also stopped the train between Jaipur-Kanakpura railway station. In view of the tense situation, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Secretary, Usha Sharma DGP Umesh Mishra and Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and passed instructions to maintain law and order in the state.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has directed the police and administrative officers to take effective steps to maintain law and order and peace in the aftermath of the murder. Governor Kalraj Mishra also directed to conduct a special review of the law and order situation in the state. According to reliable sources, the state government has written a letter to the Union Home Ministry requesting to immediately send three companies of para military force to the state to maintain law and order after the Gogamedi murder case.

It is expected that three companies of Para Military Force will be deployed from tonight itself. In view of the bandh called after the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, all the tourist places of Jaipur including Albert Hall, Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort were also closed on Wednesday laving visitors disappointed.

The assailants in the murder case said to be affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are still absconding even as Rajasthan DGP has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. A bounty of Rs 5 lakh each will also be announced on both the accused as per officials. Sources said that the police have identified the assailants as as Rohit Rathore and Nitin Faujdar on the basis of the CCTV footage of the crime.

Sources said that Punjab Police had received inputs that one Sampat Nehra was plotting to murder Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Based on the input of Punjab Police, the ADG of ATS-SOG had also sent an alert to the ADG (Security). Sukhdev Singh himself had flagged the threats several times from public platforms to police officers and demanded security to him.