Shepherd mauled to death by tiger in Rajasthan; villagers staged protest

Sawai Madhopur(Rajasthan): A shepherd was mauled to death by a tiger in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, triggering protests from villagers. The deceased has been identified as Babulal Gurjar. The incident took place on Monday evening when Babulal went to graze his goats in the forest in Khawa village adjacent to Ranthambore National Park.

When the villagers found the body in the forest, they took the body in possession and staged a protest by keeping the dead body on Kundera Shyampura road since Tuesday morning and blocking the main road. The villagers demanded that Rs 50 lakhs should be provided to the family of the deceased as financial compensation the dependents of the deceased should be given a government job.

Many BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, former BJP District President Bhavani Singh Meena, and Asha Meena also took part in the protest with the villagers. The villagers suddenly kept the dead body in a pickup van and left for Sawai Madhopur District Collectorate. The police then ran after the villagers and stopped the vehicle near Rawal village. The villagers then kept the dead body on the road near Rawal village and blocked the Sawai Madhopur-Kundera Shyampura road.