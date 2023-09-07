Churu (Rajasthan): In a horrific accident, five persons died and more than six, including children and elderly persons, were injured late on Thursday evening in Sardarshahar in Churu district of Rajasthan.

A collision took place between the truck and the Bolero leading to the death of five people, police said. More than six children and elderly persons were injured in the accident.

The accident was so severe that the movement of vehicles on the highway came to a standstill. A long queue of vehicles was stuck in the jam. The chaotic situation prevailed at the accident spot. Police teams from Bhanipura and Sardarshahar police stations rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Sardarshahar police station SHO Madanlal Vishnoi said that all the passengers travelling in the Bolero were residents of Rajasar village. They were returning from Hanumangarh after visiting Biramsar Dham. Both the vehicles collided between Savar and Sadasar. Five people died on the spot. The injured people were rushed to Sardarshahar government hospital. The injured were taken to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances.

