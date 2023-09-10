Nagaur (Rajasthan): Seven people were killed and 20 were injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Sunday. While three persons were run over by a jeep in Khivasar, four died after a bus collided with a trailer truck in Amarpura. All bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the injured are undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital in Nagaur.

In the wee hours today, a jeep ran over a mother and her two sons, who were riding on a motorbike in Khivasar in Nagaur. The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Kali Devi, a resident of Bairathal Kalan, and her sons Bhomaram (25) and Gajendra (10). They were returning after working on the fields when they were hit by a speeding car from the opposite direction on Bairathal Kalan-Shivpura Road.

The incident took place near Bairathal village on Kalan-Shivpura road. All three were seriously injured and taken to Khinvsar Hospital. Doctors declared Bhomaram dead and referred the mother and her younger son to a hospital in Jodhpur after first-aid. Kali Devi and Gajendra died on their way to the hospital.

Villagers who reached the spot told police that the driver of the jeep was drunk. Khinvsar police station in-charge Satyanarayan said that the three bodies have been shifted to a health center in Khinvsar for post-mortem.

A few hours later, a bus collided head-on with a trailer truck that was heading from the opposite direction in Amarpura in Nagaur. The impact of the collision was so strong that the bus overturned and rammed into a tree. Four passengers died on the spot and nearly 20 were injured. The locals helped the trapped passengers to get out from the bus and informed police.

A team from the Sadar police station reached the spot and is probing into the matter. According to police, among the injured, three persons are in critical condition and have been referred to Jodhpur's hospital.