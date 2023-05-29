RAJASTHAN POST HAILING VEER SAVARKAR AS FREEDOM FIGHTER SHARED ON OFFICIAL TWITTER HANDLE OF SP KARAULI

Karauli: A row erupted after a social media post hailing Veer Damodar Savarkar was shared from the official Twitter handle of Superintendent of Police Karauli in Rajasthan on the former's birth anniversary on Sunday. The post has evoked mixed reactions from the netizens. While a section of Twitterati condemned the post and demanded action against the cops sharing the post, others appreciated the post while hailing Savarkar as a freedom fighter.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, the official social media account of Karauli Superintendent of Police's office on Twitter hailed Savarkar as the “brave son of Maa Bharti”. “Millions of salutes to him on his birth anniversary, the great revolutionary, a supporter of Akhand Bharat”. The post also hails Savarkar as the one whom the “death itself is afraid of”.

Also read: Savarkar included, Gandhi moved in Delhi University's undergraduate course

After the post was uploaded on Twitter, some users got agitated while some users bowed down supporting the Superintendent of Police and the post. Netizens tagged Rajasthan CMO office, Chief Minister Gehlot demanding action against the post. A user named Sonu Malhotra has tagged the police department and said that Twitter handle of the police should be suspended and a case of treason should be filed against the cops involved.

“Traitor of a government institution, Azad India celebrating the birthday of the first terrorist and Gandhi's killer is treason,” he wrote. Another user named Babu Lal Jat urged the Chief Minister of Rajasthan to sack the Superintendent of Police Karauli with immediate effect “as he is spreading fake news”. “They are insulting Mother India by calling a coward and a foreign spy the son of Mother India,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of users hailed Savarkar while paying homage to him.