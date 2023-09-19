Six-year-old boy creates record for running 11 km in 2 hrs with national flag in Rajasthan

Kota: A six-year-old boy from Rajasthan's Kota has bagged the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records honours for running 11.77 km in two hours with the Tricolour on Independence Day.

Lakshya Agarwal, a resident of Ladpur Vikram Chowk of Kota ran at a stretch for 2 hours 7 minutes 16 seconds and completed 11.77 km, the maximum distance covered by a child of his age. He started his run from Vikram Chowk and ended it at Shaheed Smarak in Kota on August 15. The Asia Book of Records award was conferred to him on August 25 and the India Book of Awards certificate was given on August 18.

After Lakshya completed his run, his father Ankit Agarwal applied for the records. "Lakshya depicted his patriotism and enthusiasm through his run and has received certificates for his achievement," Ankit said.

After receiving the two certificates, Lakshya celebrated the occasion with his grandmother, parents and elder brother. Lakshya studies in Class I at the Convent School on Mala Road.

Lakshya said he has asked all his friends to respect the national flag. "I have told them that if anyone sees the Tricolour lying on the road, then it should be picked up respectfully and kept at the appropriate place," the boy said.

Lakshya's father and elder brother have also created records in running and cycling. Ankit has covered long distances on his bicycle while Bhavya, Lakshya's elder brother has registered his name in the India Book of Records for his love for cycling and patriotism. Lakshya too is extremely fond of running.

