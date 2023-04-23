INFLATION RELIEF CAMPS TO BE ORGANISED IN RAJASTHAN FROM MONDAY CM GEHLOT

Jaipur Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate inflation relief camps to be organised in the state from April 24 to June 20 with an aim to provide relief to people from rising prices officials said on Sunday The chief minister will launch the camp at Mahapura village panchayat of Sanganer here on MondayIn a statement Gehlot said that the main objective of these camps is to empower the common people by giving them complete information about their rights schemes and their eligibility The general public and the deprived sections will be provided relief from inflation by connecting them with the public welfare schemes of the state governmentHe said that the common people will get the benefit of 10 public welfare schemes in the camps which will provide relief from the rising inflation Registration has been made mandatory in the camps to join the 10 public welfare schemes run by the state government For the convenience of the common people a person from any district can register in the camps of other districts also through the Rajasthan government s Jan Aadhar card he saidIn the state 2000 permanent inflation relief camps will be set up by the district administration at government offices and public places A twoday inflation relief camp will be organised in 11283 gram panchayats and 7500 wards each as per the calendar Adequate counters will be set up in these camps for registration and distribution of the Chief Minister s Guarantee Cards In another decision the state government has made a provision of Rs 592 crore under various schemes for farmers welfare Gehlot has approved the proposal for financial provisions to ensure the progress of the farmers an official statement said Rs 450 crore has been allocated for spraying nano urea by drone At the same time 5 lakh landless labourers will be given a grant of Rs 5000 per family to buy manual agricultural machinery In this the state government will spend Rs 250 croreIn the financial year 202324 the state government will provide agricultural machinery worth Rs 250 crore to one lakh farmers Along with this a grant of up to Rs 4 lakh will be given to agriculture course graduate unemployed youths for providing 1000 drones Drones will also be made available to the Farmers Production Organization FPO and Custom Hiring Centers A provision of Rs 588 crore has been made from the Farmers Welfare Fund and Rs 460 crore state share under the National Agriculture Development Scheme in all these schemes by the state government PTI