Dausa: An inaugural programme in Rajasthan's Dausa turned into a political battlefield as Congress and BJP leaders hit out at each other from the dais while the minister tried to pacify both.

The incident took place during the inauguration of the new building of Bapi Gram Panchayat of Dausa. While speaking at the programme, Congress spokesperson criticised Narendra Modi-led government leaving the BJP leader, who was sitting on the dais angry. She got up, snatched the microphone and clarified the contributions that the central government has made in various projects of the state. With the situation becoming tense, the minister rose and tried to pacify the leaders saying both the state and Centre have worked towards development.

District spokesperson of Congress, Ghanshyam Sharma lauded the Congress-led Rajasthan government for its welfare schemes and projects and criticised Narendra Modi-led government's policies. "If there is any party that has worked for people then it is Congress. We don't give false promises. Our party fulfills whatever it has promised. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had rightly said that the people would become tired from asking but he will not become tired from fulfilling the needs. This is exactly what has happened here. Rajasthan government is giving 100 units of electricity to domestic consumers free of cost and pension to people," Sharma said.

Amid the loud applause, an agitated Neelam Gurjar BJP leader and Zilla Parishad member, who was sitting on the dais, got up and snatched the microphone from the programme organiser. Gurjar pointed out that the Centre has given money in several schemes namely the roads and water supply. "I came here as I was invited. I did not intend to pick up a political debate here. But, when my party is being criticised I cannot keep mum," she said.

Seeing the situation becoming tense, agriculture marketing minister Murarilal Meena tried to pacify both the leaders by praising the initiatives of the state government as well as the Centre. "Every party works as per its capacity. Many projects are run jointly with funds from both the Centre and state. Some schemes are started by the state government and some by the central government. Similarly, many schemes of the central government are good and many run by the state government are worth mentioning," the minister said.