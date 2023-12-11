CLAT 2023 16 YEAR OLD JAI KUMAR BOHRA SECURES FIRST RANK IN THE COUNTRY

Udaipur (Rajasthan): 16-year-old Jai Kumar Bohra stood first in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the results of which declared on Sunday. CLAT is a centralized national level entrance test for admission to 25 of the 27 National Law Universities, except NLU Delhi and NLU Meghalaya.

Jai Kumar Bohra, who hails from Udaipur, stood first in the country after securing 108 marks. Jai and his family members are elated over the development. However, Jai had to work hard to achieve success. He studied day and night.

Jai's father Vinod Bohra works in a private company, while his mother Dr. Nibha Bohra is a lecturer. "My parents supported and motivated me throughout. Apart from coaching, I used to study separately for an average of eight hours every day," an elated Jay told ETV Bharat on Monday, a day after the results were announced.

"My teachers kept me focused. Initially, I faced hurdles, but then things streamlined. I also took help of YouTube," he quipped. Jai, who is a class 12 student in the Delhi Public School (DPS), Udaipur, said he owes his success to his parents.