New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed Centre to extend the tenure of the incumbent Chief Secretary of Delhi government Naresh Kumar by 6 more months.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said: “At this stage, bearing in mind, the provisions of the judgment of this court in constitution bench (May 11 judgment of the apex court) and the subsequent developments which have taken place resulting in enactment of the amendment to the GNCTD Act 1991, the decision of the Union government to extend the services of the incumbent chief secretary for a period of 6 months cannot be constructed to be violative of law of the constitutional distribution of powers between the Union and the government of the NCTD”.

“However, we clarify that analysis in this order is confined to prima facie evaluation of the case at the present stage without entering into any conclusive determination of the issues which are pending for adjudication before the constitution bench”, said the bench.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the LG is bound by the advice of the elected government in everything other than public order, police, and land.

Today, the apex court noted that the post of chief secretary in the Delhi government is a post entrusted with significant functional responsibilities including overall administrative control and supervision over subjects which also stand excluded from legislative domain and executive powers of GNCTD.

The apex court was hearing a plea by the Delhi government against the Centre extending the tenure of the current chief secretary - Naresh Kumar, who retires this month - or appointing a new official. The challenge was in view of the contentious ordinance, which gave Centre control over posting of bureaucrats, and the Delhi government had contended that such appointments could not be made without it being consulted.